SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after buying an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after buying an additional 684,835 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.