SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Okta by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

