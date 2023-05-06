Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marty Casteel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,467.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,050 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

