Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

