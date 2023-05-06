Simplex Trading LLC Buys 3,702 Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

Shares of CHAU opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

