Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

