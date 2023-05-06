Simplex Trading LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,101,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

