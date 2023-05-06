Simplex Trading LLC Has $168,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,844 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

