Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 57,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $58.33.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

