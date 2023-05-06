Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 10,614 Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) by 1,107.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPV. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

