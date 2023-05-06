Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.49 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

