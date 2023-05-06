Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

