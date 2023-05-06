SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Acquires 50,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 582,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 352,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

