SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,720,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,790,000.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

