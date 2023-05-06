Stifel Nicolaus Trims Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Target Price to $78.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.