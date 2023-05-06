T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells $200,627.46 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.