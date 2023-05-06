Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,481 shares of company stock worth $21,748,916 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

