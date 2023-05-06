Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 163,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 7.1 %

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,610. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.