Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGH. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $4,649,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Textainer Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 374.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

