The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $88.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 139.04%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

