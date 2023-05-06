The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as low as $10.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 19,183 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

