Theodore Blegen Sells 2,870 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.18.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.