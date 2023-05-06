Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,049,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

