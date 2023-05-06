TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.