U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,396,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 491,947 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 422,719 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

