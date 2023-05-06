Uber Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

