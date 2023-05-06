United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $34,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.