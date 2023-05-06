USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 2,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $916,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,770 shares of company stock worth $1,701,731. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.78.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

