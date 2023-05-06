Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $179.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

