Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Apple by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 183,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.