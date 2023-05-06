Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 93.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

