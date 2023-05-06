W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 426.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $675.51 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $672.63 and a 200-day moving average of $618.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,910 shares of company stock valued at $38,640,777 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

