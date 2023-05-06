WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.