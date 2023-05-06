Wedbush Comments on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.