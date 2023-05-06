Wedbush Comments on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 237,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 80.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.