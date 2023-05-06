WestEnd Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,636.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

