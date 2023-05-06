White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,821,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,438.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,404.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,406.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,041.54 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 63.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

