WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Buys $223,100.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,908,000 after acquiring an additional 640,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

