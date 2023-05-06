World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $106.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

