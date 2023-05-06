Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 306.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.82. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

