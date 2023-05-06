Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average is $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

