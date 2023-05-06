Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Zillow Group by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 194,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,408,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 149,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.48.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.3 %

ZG opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

