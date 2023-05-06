Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

