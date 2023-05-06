Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $89.46 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

