Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,928 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

