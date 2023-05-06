Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,840 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TriMas were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriMas Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

TRS opened at $25.35 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Articles

