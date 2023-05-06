Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 805 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iRobot were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on iRobot in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

