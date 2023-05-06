Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $297.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.20 and a 200-day moving average of $338.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.