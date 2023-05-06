Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

