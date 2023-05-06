Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.