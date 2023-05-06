Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,622 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,742,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

